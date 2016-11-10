Pleas against demonitisation won’t stand in court: experts

Mumbai: On Wednesday, as the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court heard pleas against the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, legal experts said the pleas will not stand as the government move was within the framework of the law, and the suddenness of the act was the purpose behind it.

The Supreme Court has been telling the government to curb black money, Senior Counsel Jimmy Pochkhanawala said, “I don’t think the court will grant any kind of relief against the government. I think it’s a laudable move by the government and the Supreme Court will not interfere.”

He added, “You can’t find faults with nit-picking like this when the big picture is at stake. When there is a ‘surgical strike’, you never give time. Giving time means you are defeating the very purpose. I guarantee you that you give one week to the people in certain markets in Mumbai, and it will be business as usual. The court should not entertain this.”

Former Advocate General Darius Khambata agreed, saying, “It is well within the powers of the government. If the Reserve Bank of India allows the government to withdraw currency notes then there should not be a problem. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that in matters of economic policy, judicial review is very, very narrow, almost non-existent. So I don’t think the courts will interfere.”

If petitions against the demonetisation are entertained, the courts can give the government time to issue an ordinance that will have a retrospective effect. Senior Counsel J.P. Cama said, “The demonetisation has been done keeping the larger public interest in mind and I am sure the government wouldn’t have taken it without taking the opinion of legal experts. The court can still give them time to issue an ordinance and regularise their action and it would effectively have a retrospective effect. ”