Plays excluded from pre-censorship: State

The State government on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that plays and tamashas are excluded from pre-censorship as per a circular brought out by them in March.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak was hearing a petition filed by film-maker and actor Amol Palekar against the provisions of the Bombay Police Act, 1951, stating these amount to pre-censorship of theatrical performances.
The petition states that Section 33 (1) (wa) of the Act and the rules for licensing and controlling places of public amusement (other than cinemas) and performance for public amusement including melas and tamashas, 1960, are unconstitutional. The petition contends that the rules are in violation of Article 14 (equality before law) and 19 (1) (a) (freedom of speech and expression) of the Constitution.
The court adjourned the hearing till October 4.
