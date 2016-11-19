Plan to airlift currency notes to remote areas

The Maharashtra government along with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put in place a contingency plan to ferry currency notes to remote areas through a helicopter.

At a meeting between RBI officials and the State government, it was decided to shortlist remote regions for the plan, including Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia and Bhandara, senior officials who attended the meeting told The Hindu.

The plan will be put in place in case credit cooperative societies and district central cooperative banks run out of cash in remote and rural regions.

Other commercial banks which can reach out to the remote areas do not have many branches. District banks not having enough cash could hit the currency availability.

“The plan was discussed between Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is heading a Cabinet sub-committee on demonetisation, and RBI officials this week. We are likely to put the plan in place only in an extreme situation,” said a senior official of the Finance department.