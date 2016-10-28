Mumbai

Pansare murder: framing of charges against Gaikwad stayed

In protest:Geeta Dabholkar, Umatai Pansare and Umadevi Kalburgi, spouses of slain rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and M.M. Kalburgi lead a silent protest marchin Dharwad— File Photo

In protest:Geeta Dabholkar, Umatai Pansare and Umadevi Kalburgi, spouses of slain rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and M.M. Kalburgi lead a silent protest marchin Dharwad— File Photo  

State pleads for time to jointly frame charges with Dr. Virendra Tawde

Before breaking for Diwali vacation, the Bombay High Court on Thursday yet again extended the stay on framing of charges against Sameer Gaikwad prime suspect in the murder of senior CPI leader Govind Pansare.

Government pleader Sandeep Shinde informed a single bench of Justice Revati Mohitedere that Dr. Virendra Tawde, another accused in the same murder, was arrested on September 3 and a charge sheet would be filed against him within 90 days. Thus, he said, charges against both can be framed together. While taking into consideration the stipulated time frame of filing the charge sheet, the court granted an adjournment till December 4.

On September 3, Dr. Tawde, a qualified ENT surgeon and a member of Janajagruti Samiti – a splinter of the Sanatan Sanstha – was picked up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Panvel near Mumbai. In August this year Dr. Tawde was arrested by CBI in Pansare’s murder and his custody was sought by the Special Investigation Team on September 3.

On September 16 last year, Gaikwad, a member of the Sanatan Sanstha, an extreme right wing organisation, was arrested from his residence in Sangli by the Kolhapur police in connection with Pansare’s murder . On December 14, the CBI filed a 400-page charge sheet against him with a list of 77 witnesses, and other evidences and documents pertaining to the murder case. His bail has been rejected twice by the trial court and once by HC.

Parallely, on hearing a bunch of petitions filed by the family of Pansare and Dabholkar, the CBI informed the court that the bullets used and ballistic reports of both the rationalists have been sent to Scotland Yard to seek expert opinion as the agency suspected that the same weapon was used in both the murders.

Dabholkar was an author and rationalist who campaigned against black magic and superstition. He was murdered in Pune in August 2013 by two unidentified gunmen. Similarly, Pansare, a politician and author, opposed inter-caste marriages and criticised the glorification of Nathuram Godse. He was gunned down in Kolhapur and died on February 20, 2015.

Earlier, on Wednesday the Union government told the High Court that they did “not find” any material to declare right wing extremist group Sanatan Sanstha as a terror group. It was hearing a public interest litigation seeking that the organisation be declared as a terror outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and ban it.

The court was informed that the Maharashtra government, based on a report and material submitted by the Anti Terrorism Squad had forwarded a proposal to the Centre in 2012 recommending a ban . The court has asked for the communication between the Union and the State to be produced and adjourned the matter for four weeks.



On September 16 last year, Gaikwad, a member of the Sanatan Sanstha, an extreme right wing organisation, was arrested from his Sangli residence



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:29:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/Pansare-murder-framing-of-charges-against-Gaikwad-stayed/article16084399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY