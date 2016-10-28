Pansare murder: framing of charges against Gaikwad stayed

Before breaking for Diwali vacation, the Bombay High Court on Thursday yet again extended the stay on framing of charges against Sameer Gaikwad prime suspect in the murder of senior CPI leader Govind Pansare.

Government pleader Sandeep Shinde informed a single bench of Justice Revati Mohitedere that Dr. Virendra Tawde, another accused in the same murder, was arrested on September 3 and a charge sheet would be filed against him within 90 days. Thus, he said, charges against both can be framed together. While taking into consideration the stipulated time frame of filing the charge sheet, the court granted an adjournment till December 4.

On September 3, Dr. Tawde, a qualified ENT surgeon and a member of Janajagruti Samiti – a splinter of the Sanatan Sanstha – was picked up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Panvel near Mumbai. In August this year Dr. Tawde was arrested by CBI in Pansare’s murder and his custody was sought by the Special Investigation Team on September 3.

On September 16 last year, Gaikwad, a member of the Sanatan Sanstha, an extreme right wing organisation, was arrested from his residence in Sangli by the Kolhapur police in connection with Pansare’s murder . On December 14, the CBI filed a 400-page charge sheet against him with a list of 77 witnesses, and other evidences and documents pertaining to the murder case. His bail has been rejected twice by the trial court and once by HC.

Parallely, on hearing a bunch of petitions filed by the family of Pansare and Dabholkar, the CBI informed the court that the bullets used and ballistic reports of both the rationalists have been sent to Scotland Yard to seek expert opinion as the agency suspected that the same weapon was used in both the murders.

Dabholkar was an author and rationalist who campaigned against black magic and superstition. He was murdered in Pune in August 2013 by two unidentified gunmen. Similarly, Pansare, a politician and author, opposed inter-caste marriages and criticised the glorification of Nathuram Godse. He was gunned down in Kolhapur and died on February 20, 2015.

Earlier, on Wednesday the Union government told the High Court that they did “not find” any material to declare right wing extremist group Sanatan Sanstha as a terror group. It was hearing a public interest litigation seeking that the organisation be declared as a terror outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and ban it.

The court was informed that the Maharashtra government, based on a report and material submitted by the Anti Terrorism Squad had forwarded a proposal to the Centre in 2012 recommending a ban . The court has asked for the communication between the Union and the State to be produced and adjourned the matter for four weeks.

