Panel to study rehabilitation of ‘Victoria’ owners

The Maharashtra government has set up a cabinet sub-committee headed by State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar to discuss steps to rehabilitate the owners of ‘Victorias’, the iconic horse-driven carriages which were discontinued following a Bombay High Court order last year.

The government issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Wednesday night setting up the sub-committee, which will also include Industries and Mining Minister Subhash Desai, School Education Minister Vinod Tawde, Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Animal Husbandry Minister Mahadev Jankar, and the Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department.

The sub-committee will study a proposal, which was discussed by the State Cabinet on October 25, to provide owners and riders of Victorias hawkers’ licences from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and submit a report to the government.

On June 8, 2015, the Bombay High Court had imposed a ban on joyrides in Victorias on the ground that they violated the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The court had directed the State government to phase out the horse-driven carriages within a year, and had asked the government to chalk out a rehabilitation plan for the owners and riders of the Victorias. The government, however, had sought more time to comply with the order.

The court ruling was in connection with a public interest petition filed by the Animals and Birds Charitable Trust seeking a ban on Victorias in Mumbai. The PIL had claimed that the horses driving these carriages were overworked, and not provided adequate nutrition and care by the owners and riders.

The court had earlier allowed the municipal corporation to confiscate unfit and unlicensed horses, and directed that they be handed over to animal rights organisations like the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for rehabilitation.

According to the data submitted to the court during the hearings, Mumbai has 170 horses and 130 Victoria horse carriages which are used to ferry tourists on joyrides.