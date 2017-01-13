One-day-old boy found abandoned in Andheri

Mumbai: A newborn boy was found abandoned in a heap of garbage in Andheri on Thursday morning.

According to the D.N. Nagar police, around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday a passerby in the Gaondevi area of Andheri heard a child’s cries and stopped to investigate. He found the one-day-old boy in a garbage heap, and alerted the police control room. The information was relayed to the D.N. Nagar police, and a team was sent to the spot.

The police subsequently took the boy to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle. The police said that his condition is stable.

“We have registered a case of abandonment of a child by a parent or person under whose care the child is, against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code and are investigating further,” said an officer with the D.N. Nagar police.

The police have so far not found any eyewitnesses to the baby being abandoned. There are no closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras covering the spot. The police are scouring footage of cameras covering the roads leading up to the spot for clues.

“We are also conducting inquiries in hospitals and nursing homes in Andheri and nearby areas to find out if someone under their care gave birth to a baby boy over the last two days. Local informants are being tapped to find out about pregnant women in their areas,” the officer added.