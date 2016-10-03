Now, Mumbai under CCTV watch

The city-wide closed circuit television camera (CCTV) surveillance system, which was announced by the State government earlier this year, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday.

A total of 4,717 cameras have been installed at 1,510 spots. These include fixed box cameras, pan/tilt/zoom cameras, thermal cameras and five mobile video surveillance vans, and the feed from all the cameras will be beamed to the Mumbai Police control room and the Mumbai Traffic Police control room.

At the inauguration function at Shanmukhanand Hall in Sion, Mr. Fadnavis said use of modern technology is important keeping in mind the rapid development that the city has undergone. “The cameras will take some load off the police machinery and will help maintain law and order, deal with crime, and regulate traffic. It will also help detect number plates of errant vehicles. We have also installed GPS trackers in 1,000 police vehicles, so that they can be tracked and the nearest one despatched to the scene of disturbance.”

Another high-tech feature of the surveillance system is a facial recognition software linked to it, which can scan faces in the footage with the police database. Besides, the Mumbai Police have linked CCTV footage of several commercial and residential establishments to the control room. The police have set up two additional control rooms in Worli and Kalina to view the footage round the clock, and 120 additional viewing centres across the city. The Mumbai Police top brass will also have direct access to the feed. The Hindu had in July reported how 84-inch monitors had been installed in the offices of Mumbai Police Commissioner D.D. Padsalgikar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti, which show live feed from all CCTV cameras.

“All police stations in the State have been linked through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System, and Maharashtra is the first to do so. Further, Pune now has an option of registering an FIR online, which we will provide to other cities soon,” said Mr. Fadnavis. Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshatriya said the CCTV surveillance project had been completed in Mumbai and Pune, and it would be extended to other cities.