No ACB chief for 3 months, but govt. not naming ‘eligible’ Maria

Nearly three months after the Satish Mathur was promoted to State Director General of Police (DGP) from DG (State Anti-Corruption Bureau), the State government is yet to find his replacement. The ACB is charged with monitoring all State-level bureaucrats, and has investigated high profile cases including the irrigation scam, the Maharashtra Sadan scam and the disproportionate assets case against senior Congress leader Kripashankar Singh.

Considered the second-most important post in the State police, the DG-rank officer next in seniority is usually appointed as State ACB chief within a short period of it being vacated. Serving IPS officers say the logical contender for the post in terms of seniority is Rakesh Maria, who is currently serving as DG (Home Guards).

Mr. Maria, who was Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, was abruptly transferred by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while investigating the sensational murder of Sheena Bora. He was replaced as Mumbai CP by Ahmad Javed, who is currently the Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Mr. Maria, who retires in January next year, has been heading the Home Guards since then, and sources say he won’t be given another appointment by the State government.

The other candidates for the post in terms of seniority DG Meeran Borwankar, who is currently on deputation to the Central government and posted with the Bureau of Police Research and Development, and DG Prabhat Ranjan, who is serving as DG (Legal and Technical), Maharashtra.

Several serving officers believe that after unceremoniously shunting Mr. Maria to the Home Guards, the BJP-led State government is reluctant to supercede him while appointing the new State ACB chief.

“If the government has a problem with appointing a particular officer in an important post, they should at least come out and say so, rather than leaving the post vacant without reason. The ACB is an important agency and is headed by a DG-level officer for a reason,” said retired Maharashtra DGP K. Subramaniam, who served as the ACB chief before being appointed as State DGP.

Neither Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis nor Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil were available for comment.

