Mumbai

Nightlife: Twerkistan

Su Real, the DJ/producer synonymous with trap, hip hop and urban dance music in India, is back with his album Twerkistan . The album is a collection of singles that coalesce into a cohesive unit. Each track is as relentless as Su Real’s DJ sets and live performances. Su Real has collaborated with likes of Tanya Nambiar, General Zooz (Reggae Rajahs), P-Man and Charles Dickenson (Low Rhyderz) for vocals) amongst a host of others. Entry is Rs. 300.

Time: 10 p.m. onwards

Venue: AntiSocial, Khar West

Phone: 65226324

