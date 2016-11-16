Mumbai

Nightlife: DJ Styluxtakut

Singapore-based DJ Styluxtakut comes to Mumbai spinning a set of his signature tunes. Styluxtakut is known for his ability to recreate and redefine popular tunes by mixing and scratching with precision. He deals in open-format DJing, which has enabled him to span across many genres. You can expect him to drop some hip hop and R&B tunes through the night, along with some beat juggling. Tickets are priced at Rs. 1,150 for stag girls entry, and Rs. 2,300 for couples, inclusive of taxes.

Venue: Trilogy, Juhu

Time: 10.30 p.m.

Phone: 26469689

