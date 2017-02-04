Navi Mumbai man held for raping mother of two

Mumbai: The Airoli railway police have arrested a Navi Mumbai resident for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman after getting her intoxicated. A woman, in whose house the offence was allegedly committed, has also been arrested and charged with abetment.

According to railway police officials, the victim, a Navi Mumbai resident, is separated from her husband and stays with her two children. The victim was waiting for a train at Airoli railway station on January 29 when the accused, identified as Yogesh Jadhav (40), struck up a conversation with her.

“The accused and the victim subsequently went to a restaurant to have drinks together, after which he took her to a small room a little distance away from the restaurant, where he forced himself on her,” said an officer with the Airoli railway police.

The victim, after regaining her senses, went home and consulted her friends, after which she approached the Rabale police on January 31. The Rabale police registered an FIR and transferred it to the Thane railway police, under whose jurisdiction Airoli railway station falls, and investigations were initiated.

“We first checked the CCTV footage at Airoli and obtained images of the accused. We subsequently used human intelligence to identify and apprehend the accused,” said Railway Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik.

Jadhav was picked up at his residence in Gothvali village on Friday and brought to the police station. While being questioned, he identified the woman, Kiran Mali (69), who owns the room where he allegedly committed the rape, after which she, too, was picked up.

Both the accused were placed under arrest late on Friday night. After being produced in court on Saturday, they were remanded in police custody till February 6.

The police are now investigating whether Jadhav has committed similar crimes in the past, and are also probing Mali’s antecedents.