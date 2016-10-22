Navi Mumbai NCP corporator arrested for slapping doctor

An NCP corporator was arrested in Nerul on Friday for slapping an on-duty doctor at the Dr. D.Y. Patil Hospital. Police said the corporator, Vilas Dolas, turned violent and abusive when he discovered that R.S. Mishra, a patient known to him and admitted in the hospital, had died. Mishra had been brought to the hospital following complaints of chest pain.

According to the police, Mr. Mishra, 52, a resident of Seawoods, had first visited the hospital on Wednesday where doctors asked him to get admitted as his condition was serious. Mr. Mishra, however, refused to do so. PI Afzal Pathan, Nerul police station, said, “The doctor asked the patient to submit in writing that he, of his own will, is not continuing the treatment despite advice. The patient did so and left the hospital, but his health deteriorated and he was brought to the hospital again on Thursday, where he was declared dead on arrival.”

On reaching the hospital, Mr. Dolas allegedly began to assault the doctors on duty. “Dr. Manu Mathew, who was in charge of the Emergency wing, was slapped and abused by Mr. Dolas. When Dr. Rajendra Kshirsagar tried to intervene, he was also abused and an attempt was made to assault him. Mr. Kshirsagar registered the complaint with us, following which Mr. Dolas was called to the police station on Friday and arrested,” Mr. Pathan said.

The corporator was arrested under Section 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Property) Act, 2010, and IUPC sections 352 and 504. After appearing in before the court on Friday evening, he has been remanded to magisterial custody.

“We will be writing to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner and the Standing Committee chairman informing them about the arrest of the corporator,” Mr. Pathan added.

