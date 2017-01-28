National-level diver found hanging in Mumbai

Mumbai: A national-level diving champion from Kolkata, who was staying by herself in Mumbai, was found dead inside her residence on Thursday night. Post-mortem and other preliminary investigations have indicated suicide. Opposition by her parents to her marriage to the man of her choice is being said to have been the reason behind her extreme step.

According to the N M Joshi Marg police, the deceased, Tanuka Dhar (23), was employed as a Junior Clerk with the Western Railways Headquarters at Churchgate and represented the Railway Sports Promotion Board in diving championships. She used to stay on the N M Joshi Road in Lower Parel, while her parents stay in Kolkata.

The police said that the incident came to light late on Thursday night when one of Tanuka's friends, who had been trying to reach her on the phone all evening, reached her residence to check why she was not answering her phone. When repeated knocking and ringing of the doorbell did not elicit any response, he broke down the door with the help of neighbours, and found her hanging from a rod over the living room window by a dupatta.

Tanuka was rushed to Nair Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The N M Joshi Marg police were subsequently informed, and a team was sent to conduct inquiries.

“Post-mortem examination confirmed death due to asphyxia. The door was locked from inside when the body was found, and there were no indications of foul play either in the house or in the post mortem report. We have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and are conducting further inquiries. No suicide note was found anywhere in the house,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal, Zone III.

An officer who is part of the investigating team added, “Inquiries with Tanuka's parents have revealed that she was keen on marrying a swimmer from Kolkata but her parents were opposed to the marriage. This had disturbed her and seems to have been the reason behind her suicide.”

Medal-winner

Tanuka, representing the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) won a silver medal in 1m springboard diving at the 70th Senior National Aquatics Championships, earning second place behind Maharashtra’s Simran Rajini at the competition held at Ranchi’s VBB stadium. She also had a role in RSPB bagging the team title in women’s diving. She was a versatile performer, winning a bronze in 3m springboard diving at the 69th Senior National Aquatics in Rajkot last year.

“Tanuka’s demise is a setback to Indian swimming. She was a smiling, hard-working and intelligent person. In the pool or in office, she was a helpful person. Even when on special leave availed by sportspersons, she would come to clear files,” noted Diana Edulji, ex-India women’s cricket captain.

RSPB is a force in swimming due to recruitment of talented sportspersons. “Tanuka was recruited during my tenure in Western Railways through open recruitment. I know her as an intelligent and cheerful personality. I have no idea about the reason for the end coming this way,” said Padmashri awardee Diana who retired recently.