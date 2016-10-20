Nanded hospital records its first cadaver donation

On Wednesday, a government hospital in Nanded facilitated its first-ever cadaver organ donation, helped by quick networking with zonal transplant coordinators and a prompt decision to counsel the family of a brain-dead man to donate his organs. The hospital’s efforts paid off, with four people in different parts of Maharashtra getting a new lease of life.

The donor, a 35-year-old man Nanded resident, had suffered a head injury in a road accident in Nanded on Tuesday and was taken to the Government Medical College, Nanded. Dean Dr. Kanan Yelikar said, “He was in the ICCU and was declared brain dead in the evening. It was most important to get his family’s consent, so they were counselled and they agreed. This was the first time we were facilitating an organ donation, and the team wasn’t prepared.”

However, the hospital’s fears of first-time glitches didn’t come true. Dr. Yelikar informed the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) in Aurangabad, who in turn alerted other ZTCCs including the one in Mumbai. Based on the waiting list, it was decided that the heart will go to a patient at Fortis Hospital, Mulund and the liver to one at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. Two patients at the Government Medical College in Aurangabad were in queue for the kidneys.

By noon on Wednesday, teams of doctors from Mumbai and Pune landed in Nanded by chartered aircraft to harvest the organs. By 2.30 p.m., teams from Fortis and Ruby Hall Clinic had left with the heart and the liver respectively by plane, while the kidneys were taken by road to Aurangabad.

In Mumbai, a green corridor created from the airport to Fortis Hospital in Mulund facilitated a 19-km journey in 19 minutes. This was the 31st green corridor created in the city by the traffic police. The heart transplant was successfully carried out at Fortis Hospital.

