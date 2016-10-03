NMMC serves notice on 303 illegal constructions

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified 303 illegal constructions and has served their owners a notice under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

The details of the constructions, largely consisting of residential buildings with no construction certificate or occupancy certificate from the town planning department, have been uploaded on the civic body’s website. The details include the nature of violations with the owner’s name and the date when the notice was served.

The owners of all the constructions will now have to get the structures regularised within 32 days or else demolish them. “Even after 32 days, if the structure is neither regularised nor demolished, we will demolish it as per the rule book,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kailas Gaikwad. The demolition will begin this month and be undertaken in phases. “Every ward has an encroachment cell that consists of a ward officer, technical person, office superintendent, a junior and a senior clerk. The team carries out a survey to identify unauthorised constructions. At times, even residents approach us with complaints via SMS, emails and letters. The town planning department has a list of constructions that have received the permission,” said the Deputy Municipal Commissioner.

