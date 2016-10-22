NMMC chief faces no confidence motion

Standing committee members of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner (NMMC) belonging to the NCP, the Congress and the Shiv Sena joined hands to initiate a no confidence motion against Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Navi Mumbai Mayor Sudhakar Sonawane on Thursday submitted a letter to the NMMC Secretary levelling 10 allegations against Mr. Mundhe. The no-confidence motion will be moved based on these allegations at a special general body meeting of the NMMC on October 25.

Out of the 16 members of the standing committee, 14 have given their approval for holding the meeting. If the resolution is passed, the State government will have to relieve Mr. Mundhe of the post. The BJP, meanwhile, has adopted a wait-and-watch policy on the issue.

The allegations include autocratic behaviour, insulting corporators and the Mayor, disobeying orders issued by the standing committee and the general body, taking policy decisions independent of the general body, and inciting resentment against corporators among the public.

Standing Committee Chairman Shivram Patil said, “This step was taken following a series of incidents. The general body has always urged him to act in accordance with democracy, but he has always chosen to be an autocrat. He joined NMMC six months ago and since then he has humiliated public representatives on many occasions.

“It has been 20 days since the Mayor has boycotted NMMC and Mr. Mundhe has been not kind enough to take cognisance of it. That was when we decided to stop being patient and act because he has tested our patience to the highest level now.” This is the first time in the history of the NMMC that standing committee members have initiated a no confidence motion against a Municipal Commissioner.

The writer is a freelance journalist