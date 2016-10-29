NCP, Sena intensify efforts to remove NMMC chief

Even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis indicated his support for Navi Mumbai civic chief Tukaram Mundhe, the NCP and Shiv Sena corporators, who passed a no-confidence motion against him earlier this week, intensified their efforts on Friday to pressurise the government into shifting Mr. Mundhe out.

Mayor Sudhakar Sonawane, an Independent backed by the NCP, said it would be morally inappropriate for Mr. Mundhe to continue after the corporators had passed a no-confidence motion, and threatened to resign if the government did not recall him. “We don’t think otherwise, we are sure that the Chief Minister will take the necessary step very soon. As per the law, it is mandatory and binding on the Chief Minister to accept the resolution because it was passed by a maximum vote of 104 as against just 6 in Mr. Mundhe’s support. We know that BJP supports the resolution on a personal level, but due to the duty towards their party, they cannot openly go against the Commissioner,” Shiv Sena deputy leader Vijay Nahata said.

The writer is a freelance journalist