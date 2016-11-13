Murder accused held after 11 years on the run

Eleven years after Amarjeet Jaiswal, accused in a murder case in Badlapur, went absconding, a police constable’s consistent efforts resulted in his arrest on Saturday.

Police said on September 6, 2005, Amarjeet had allegedly murdered his friend Guddu Jaiswal in the latter’s rented residence in Badlapur.

The murder was discovered by Guddu’s landlord, Bhikaji Bhosale, the next day, and a complaint was registered with the Badlapur police. Subsequent investigations indicated Amarjeet’s involvement, as he was seen leaving the residence by several eye-witnesses on the night of the murder, and involved in a heated exchange with Guddu a few days earlier.

Senior PI Nitin Thakre, Thane Crime Branch (Unit I), said, “Police Constable Tanaji Gaikwad was with Badapur police station at the time. He had been trying to locate Amarjeet, despite being transferred several times.”

Earlier this week, Mr. Gaikwad received a tip-off that Amarjeet would be coming to Sahyadri Hotel near Thane railway station on Saturday morning. The police laid a trap and took Amarjeet into custody. “Amarjeet confessed he killed Guddu because the latter had borrowed Rs. 15,000 from him and wasn’t returning it. We have handed him over to the Badlapur polic,” Mr. Thakre said.