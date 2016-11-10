Mumbai student on a mission for Army bravehearts

Young Jayesh Nikam, a second-year management student from SIES (Nerul) College, is on a mission. Since Deepavali, he has been spending five hours every day meeting new people and making them aware of the Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties (AWFBC), which accepts donations.

The funds collected will be used to provide financial assistance or grants to widows of battle casualties, their next of kin and their dependents.

The AWFBC became popular after the Uri attack and Karan Johar’s Rs. 5 crore “penance” for hiring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for his film. It was originally formed after the Siachen tragedy where soldiers lost their lives due to an avalanche. The account, opened at the Syndicate Bank, South Block Branch, New Delhi, has been approved by the Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defence (Army).

After the Uri attack, Jayesh came upon the AWFBC when he was searching for a portal to help the jawans in some way.

He soon realised that his family, friends and neighbours were as unaware of this scheme as he was. He decided to take responsibility and to make people aware of it. Since then, this 20-year-old canvasses with a placard for five hours a day at crowded places, explaining the scheme to people. Since Deepavali, Jayesh has been canvassing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus up to the Gateway of India.

Having seen various reactions and responses of people from varied backgrounds, Jayesh said, “I have received a lot of praise but I have also gotten some negative responses.

“Some feel I’m a fraud holding a placard asking them for money saying it’s for the Army. I just want to make people more aware that there is a governmental scheme like this by which we can help a lot of people. Most people wanted to do something for the Army, just like me, but had no idea how. This is what I am trying to do.”

Jayesh said he received a heartwarming response from an elderly woman whose son serves in the Army.

“She was touched by my gesture, which inspired me even more.”