Mumbai shivers at 11.9 degrees

At 11.9 degree Celsius Mumbaikar’s on Thursday woke up to the coldest day since 2012. The officials at the Meteorological Department confirmed that it was the lowest temperature this winter. In 2012, the temperature had dipped to 10 degree Celsius.
According to V.K. Rajeev, director of the western region of the India Meteorological Department, the nothern belt is experiencing a cold wave and the winds here are the northerly winds. “That explains the dip,” said Mr. Rajeev adding that Mumbai will experience cool weather for the next few days after which there will be a rise in the temperature. “There may not be a further dip than what we have already experienced,” said Mr. Rajeev adding that not only Mumbai but other parts of Maharashtra are also experiencing good winter.
The winter temperatures since 2010 have hovered between 10 and 14 degrees. In 2010, the lowest temperature recorded was 14.3 while the lowest in 2015 was 13.6 degrees.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor