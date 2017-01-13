Mumbai shivers at 11.9 degrees

At 11.9 degree Celsius Mumbaikar’s on Thursday woke up to the coldest day since 2012. The officials at the Meteorological Department confirmed that it was the lowest temperature this winter. In 2012, the temperature had dipped to 10 degree Celsius.

According to V.K. Rajeev, director of the western region of the India Meteorological Department, the nothern belt is experiencing a cold wave and the winds here are the northerly winds. “That explains the dip,” said Mr. Rajeev adding that Mumbai will experience cool weather for the next few days after which there will be a rise in the temperature. “There may not be a further dip than what we have already experienced,” said Mr. Rajeev adding that not only Mumbai but other parts of Maharashtra are also experiencing good winter.

The winter temperatures since 2010 have hovered between 10 and 14 degrees. In 2010, the lowest temperature recorded was 14.3 while the lowest in 2015 was 13.6 degrees.