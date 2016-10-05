Mumbai cop, IT officers behind bars for graft

A day after a constable was booked for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his income, another Mumbai Police officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe.

According to ACB officials, the accused has been identified as Rajendra More (44), an assistant police inspector at Pant Nagar police station.

Officials said the complainant is a Ghatkopar resident, who was named as an accused in a cheating case registered earlier this year, and More was investigating the case.

“The complainant approached us last week saying that More was demanding Rs. 50,000 from him in exchange for not arresting him in the case. We conducted preliminary investigations in which we found enough substance in the complainant’s allegations, after which we registered a case,” said an ACB officer.

Acting on the ACB’s instructions, the complainant contacted More and brought the bribe amount down to Rs. 25,000 after some negotiations. A trap was laid and on Tuesday afternoon, More was caught red-handed while accepting the money from the complainant.

Meanwhile, two income tax officials have landed behind the bars after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The duo is accused of accepting bribes from a Mumbai resident in exchange for passing a favourable order with respect to his tax returns.

Officials said the complainant’s IT returns for the financial year 2014-15 had been assessed by income tax officer Abhishek Kumar Meena and inspector Manohar Shetty, and in exchange for submitting a favourable assessment report, Meena allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh for himself and Rs. 5,000 for Shetty.

The complainant then approached the CBI, and in a trap laid by CBI officials, Meena and Shetty were arrested on Septembet 27. They were remanded in the CBI custody till September 29, after which they were remanded in judicial custody.