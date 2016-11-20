Move could ruin country financially: MNS

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said the demonetisation could ruin the country financially if things did not go as planned.

At a rally at Ravindra Natya Mandir, he said it appears the move was implemented without considering risks involved and nobody even in the BJP was aware of it. “Tell us Narendra Modi how you got elected during elections. And why has the BJP not declared its election expenditure for 2014 yet? Your leader Arun Jaitley had declared funds of Rs. 82 crore during the Lok Sabha polls. Was it black money?” Mr. Raj said. “Nearly 40 people have lost their lives standing in queues. Of these, were there any black money holders?”

He pointed out how BJP MP Janardan Reddy spent Rs. 500 crore on his daughter's wedding, while the same party has gone around tom-tomming the move. “The Reddy daughter was wearing a saree worth Rs. 16 crore.”