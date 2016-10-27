Moneylender’s murder: man held in Bihar, aide on the run

Almost 10 days after the murder of moneylender Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Mandal (43) in Nerul, Munna Dubey (30) was arrested in Bihar while his live-in partner Shantibibi, a bar waiter, is still at large.

“The duo is not married but they have a seven-year-old son from their relationship,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nitin Kausdikar. The motive is revenge on Mandal who had assaulted Dubey, his son, and Shantibibi two days before the murder over non-repayment of a loan that was given to Shantibibi a year and half ago.

“Mandal went to ask for his money to Shantibibi which she denied to give and in a fit of rage he assaulted her, Dubey and their son. Dubey was angered over the assault on his son who had nothing to do in this deal,” ACP Kausdikar said.

Dubey on October 15 called Mandal to Ramleela garden in Sarsole, Nerul. Later, Mandal’s body was found at the garden with a head injury. Post-mortem revealed that Mandal was shot dead. “The accused was smart and constantly kept changing his locations. Sub-inspector Pradeep Sarfare got a tip-off about his location and accordingly our team left for Bihar and nabbed him,” Mr. Kausdikar said. After taking a transit remand from a court in Bihar, Crime Branch officials (Central unit) brought him to Navi Mumbai and produced before court on Wednesday. In 2011, Dubey was arrested by the Turbhe police in another murder case from which he was acquitted this year.

