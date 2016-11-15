Modi has unleashed financial anarchy, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move as “demonic and unsystematic”, and said it had brought “financial anarchy” in the country.

‘Innocents suffer’

An editorial in party mouthpieceSaamanasaid instead of striking Pakistan, Mr. Modi has wounded poor Indian citizens. His move has also failed to hit black money holders whose money lie safely parked in foreign banks.

“About 125 crore Indians are standing in queues in the scorching heat without food and water. Do you expect them to back you in future? Are you repaying the faith they have reposed in you by forcing them to come on to the streets? This is blatant cheating,” said the editorial.

“The spectacle of weeding out black money is monstrous,” it said. “Prime Minister Modi has struck and wounded Indian citizens and mocked their nationalism by saluting them for bearing the anarchy,” it said. “Black money is not held by ordinary citizens who are standing in queues, but a handful of people who have parked their money in foreign banks before the demonetisation announcement. What action has been taken against them?” the editorial said.

Today, the roads are empty, shops see no business, vegetable markets have no buyers, labourers have no work and petrol pumps are shutting down for lack of change, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece said.

Mr. Modi, in an emotional plea to the nation on Sunday, sought 50 days to weed out black money in India. Blending emotion with aggression, the Prime Minister mounted a counteroffensive against the opposition over demonetisation of high-value currency notes, promising more anti-graft measures in future “even if I’m burned alive”.

‘A plutocracy’

The editorial said, “We are of the opinion that all black money in the country should be annihilated. We welcome Mr. Modi’s move. But the path he has chosen is of absolute anarchy. Handful of people continue to hold financial power in the country. When will the country be freed from them?”

