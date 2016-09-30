Minor held for father’s murder

The Kamothe police have arrested a minor for allegedly murdering his 50-year-old father in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the police, the boy was upset about his father’s behaviour towards their family that led him to take the extreme step. The man was found murdered near his residence on Wednesday morning.

According to Senior Police Inspector Ashok Naik of Kamothe police station, the father would regularly assault his wife and children over petty issues. “[The victim] was not economically sound and he expected his children to earn money for him. He would regularly assault his children for not being able to earn money for him and would assault his wife for giving food to the children who would not earn anything,” said Mr. Naik.

The victim’s 17-year-old elder daughter is a college student while the 16-year-old son is a tenth-grade student. The other two children, aged 14 and 12, also attend school. His wife recently rented another house near their residence, into which her 17-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son moved in order to avoid the frequent fights with their father over their finances.

At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the victim entered the house where his elder children stayed and assaulted them. He then went on to attack his wife with a glass bottle, bruising her forehead. Later, the father locked up the house where his wife and younger children stayed, and left. His 16-year-old son, in a fit of rage, stabbed his father using a knife and killed him at a distance of 80 metres from their residence.

“A coconut seller who had a stall near their house used to keep his knife at the same place and would go home. The accused knew about this knife and he used it for the crime. Later, he dumped the knife in a nearby dustbin, and we have recovered it from there,” Mr. Naik said.

The boy, who also suffers from epilepsy, was admitted to a hospital after the incident. While questioning the boy, he confessed to having committed the crime in anger. “We have arrested him and will be producing him before the Juvenile Court in Karjat,” said Mr. Naik.

The writer is a freelance journalist