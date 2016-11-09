Minor’s rape: HC denies rickshaw driver’s bail

The Bombay High Court recently rejected the second bail of a rickshaw driver with seven children, who was booked for raping a 17-year-old five years ago.

A Single Bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere was hearing the bail plea filed by Habibulla alias Barister Karimulla Shaikh. He was booked for raping the girl who after forceful intercourse delivered a baby.

Shaikh, then 33 years old with seven children, used to visit the girl’s house and would take her and her two sisters to school in his rickshaw. In her statement, she said even for household work she used to travel in the same rickshaw and Shaikh would try to get close to her and had forceful intercourse. He kept repeating the act and warned her of dire consequences if she disclosed this to anyone. Thereafter, she got pregnant and he took her to Uttar Pradesh for the delivery.

It was his case that this is a love affair between the two and that they ran away and were residing in Uttar Pradesh. The girl’s father filed a complaint and the Boisar police booked him for offences punishable under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping), Section 366A (procuring of minor girl), and Section 376 (punishment of rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Shaikh’s first bail application was rejected by the additional sessions judge at Palghar in February 2015 as the trial hadn’t commenced and a period of four months was given for it to commence. However, as it did not happen, the second bail plea was filed in the HC.

While rejecting the bail, the Bench said, “Prima facie, it appears that the applicant had taken advantage of his position and had sexually exploited the prosecutrix.” “Considering the statement and material of record, the applicant cannot be enlarged on bail.”