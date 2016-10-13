Minor’s pregnancy termination: boyfriend booked

A suspected case of forceful termination of a minor’s seven-month pregnancy got her 20-year-old boyfriend booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after a dengue patient at a private hospital in Sector 20, Kharghar, informed the police about the incident.

According to the police, the 17-year-old girl from Kamothe, who had come to Kharghar, experienced sudden abdominal pain and went to the nearest hospital.

“We got the information about forceful termination, but there was no evidence. According to the doctors at the hospital, she was delivered normally of a baby boy, but he had no life. The body has been sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem and only after the reports come in, can we confirm the reason of the death,” senior police inspector Dilip Kale of Kharghar station said.

Mr. Kale said the hospital has no gynaecologist.

While a case of accidental death was registered with the Kharghar police, a case of rape under the POCSO was registered against the girl’s boyfriend, Harshad Tarde, at Kamothe police station.

According to the complaint by the victim’s mother, the girl and boy, who live in the same area in Kamothe, had been in a relation since April 2015, and would meet often at the girl’s residence.

“The family has claimed that they were planning to get married and waiting for her to turn 18. Tarde will be arrested soon,” senior police inspector Ashok Naik of Kamothe station said.