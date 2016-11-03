Marvel’s big picture

When Marvel embarked on what they called their ‘cinematic universe’, they had a larger plan in mind. It all started withIron Manmoving on toThor,Captain Americaand finally inThe Avengers. And the more recentIron ManandThorfilms only pushed the stories further.

Eventually, we hadGuardians of the Galaxy. Soon all the films will end in a massive two-part movie:The Avengers: Infinity War(expected in 2018). At the core of this war is the Infinity (Soul) Gems: Mind, Soul, Power, Space, Time and Reality.

First there was the stone in Loki’s Chitauri sceptre, which was explored further inThe Avengers: Age of Ultron(2015) called the Mind Stone, which later turned Jarvis into Vision.

The Space Stone was seen in the firstCaptain Americaand then appeared in the firstAvengersfilm to open up massive wormholes.

The Purple Power Stone wreaked havoc as the centrepiece of theGuardians of the Galaxy.

The Reality Stone was briefly seen inThor: The Dark World(2013), used by the Dark Elf Malekith.

The Orange Soul Stone will make its debut in the upcomingGuardians of the Galaxy Vol 2(2017).

The Time Stone is used by Doctor Strange, fitting the Sorcerer Supreme into the grand scheme of things.

These stones are worn by the big bad guy Thanos on a glove called the Infinity Gauntlet, which lets him use the power of all the stones. Think of all the Marvel movies to date, put together to form one long narrative.

Now there’s a lot more to come in their road map, before we get to seeInfinity War. There’sBlack Panther(2018),Thor: Ragnarok(2017), Spider-Man: Homecoming(2017),Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, andAnt Man 2(2018).