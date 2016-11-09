Man with cobra poison held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a man for trying to smuggle Cobra poison worth Rs. 57.50 lakh in Navi Mumbai. Sub-inspector Amit Shelar of the cell had received a tip-off that a person in blue jeans and black shirt will come near CBD Belapur railway station with the poison. A team headed by senior police inspector Vinod Chavan nabbed 33-year-old Mahesh Rajeeva Shetty. Shetty, who hails from Uduppi, was residing at Mira road. “He had come with approximately 230 Ml of the poison stored in a bottle covered with a cello tape,” PSI Shelar said.