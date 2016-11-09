The Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a man for trying to smuggle Cobra poison worth Rs. 57.50 lakh in Navi Mumbai. Sub-inspector Amit Shelar of the cell had received a tip-off that a person in blue jeans and black shirt will come near CBD Belapur railway station with the poison. A team headed by senior police inspector Vinod Chavan nabbed 33-year-old Mahesh Rajeeva Shetty. Shetty, who hails from Uduppi, was residing at Mira road. “He had come with approximately 230 Ml of the poison stored in a bottle covered with a cello tape,” PSI Shelar said.
Man with cobra poison held
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Start your 14 days trial now. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 1:06:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/Man-with-cobra-poison-held/article16440499.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Please Email the Editor