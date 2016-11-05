Mumbai

Man wanted for 21 burglaries arrested

Navi Mumbai police claim to have solved 266 of 415 house break-in cases registered this year

An inter-State criminal was arrested by Unit-1 Crime Branch officials for his involvement in 21 house break-in cases.

On a tip-off, Jashpalsingh Gopalsingh Koranga alias Jaggu (31), a resident of Koparkhairane, was nabbed from Janata market in Turbhe. Jaggu, who started his career as a cook in hotels in Uttarakhand, came to Mumbai in search of a better livelihood. He worked as a cook in a hotel in Kalyan before getting involved in criminal activities. He was once arrested under Section 399 of the IPC (making preparation to commit dacoity).

Jaggu soon formed a gang with two people he met in jail and began breaking into houses. Madhukar Pandey, Joint Commissioner, said, “His partners are still at large. We have recovered 460 gms of gold worth Rs. 13.80 lakh from Jaggu.”

The police said Jaggu used to mortgage the stolen gold to evade arrest. Dilip Sawant, DCP (Crime), said, “He knew if he sells the gold, there are chances that shop owners might get suspicious. So he mortgaged it and did not pay back the money.”

With Jaggu’s arrest, Navi Mumbai police have claimed to have solved 266 of the 415 house break-in cases registered this year.

He was involved in five cases registered with Koparkhairane police, three in Rabale, two each in Rabale MIDC, APMC, Vashi, Nerul, and Kharghar, and one each in Turbhe MIDC and Sanpada.



