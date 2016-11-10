Man rapes 23-year-old in Nerul after promising job

The Sanpada police have launched a hunt for a man in his late 30s, who allegedly raped a 23-year-old girl on the pretext of helping her get a job at the residence of a doctor.

The victim, who worked as a house help for a family in Millennium Towers in Sanpada, had left the job before Diwali and shifted to her brother’s place. After Diwali, she was again in search of a job and thus contacted her friend who worked with another family in Millennium Towers.

“While she was working in Millennium Towers, she had befriended Kantabai, who worked for a different family. When she approached Kantabai, she told her of a job at a doctor’s residence,” said senior police inspector Rukmini Galande of Sanpada station.

According to the police, Kantabai knew a person whom she often met on her way to work, who had told her that a doctor working with Dy. Patil Hospital was in need of a house maid.

She told the victim about the person and asked her to contact him.

On Tuesday, the victim met the unidentified person at Sanpada and went with him on his bike to Nerul. After reaching Dy. Patil Hospital in Nerul, the man made a phone call after which he told the victim that the doctor was busy in an operation and that they could have a tea together till he gets free.

“On the pretext of having tea, he took her to a lodge in Nerul and allegedly raped her after which she approached us and registered a case. The mobile number of the person is switched off and we are working on his call detail record to trace him,” said Ms. Galande.

A detailed description of the accused by the victim has been recorded by the police.

The writer is a freelance journalist