Man held in Nerul with illegal arms, ammunition

A man was arrested in Navi Mumbai for possessing and selling illegal arms worth Rs. 1.29 lakh on Friday. The Crime Branch recovered two iron pistols, three country-made pistols and seven live cartridges from him. Further investigations are on to determine the source of the arms, Joint Commissioner of Police Madhukar Pandey said.

Police said Chandresh Bansidhar Pandey, 24, hails from Uttar Pradesh, and is suspected to have a contact there who manufactures and supplies the arms. “There are open factories in U.P. which sell arms for just Rs. 5000 a piece to dealers, who then sell them outside the State for around Rs. 28,000,” the source said.

To apprehend him, the Crime Branch laid a trap with Constable Kiran Raut as a decoy. Disguised as a prospective customer, he lured Mr. Pandey to Nerul Bus Depot Road. During the arrest, the accused claimed he had a brother in Navi Mumbai who sold hardware, with whom he was working. However, by the end of the day, he admitted that he did not have a brother in Navi Mumbai.

According to police records, till September 2015, 35 people were arrested for trying to sell arms illegally and 23 weapons were recovered from them. During the same period this year, 27 have been arrested and 29 weapons have been recovered. An officer said, “There are two types of people who buy illegal arms: those with criminal intent and others who want a weapon to show off.”