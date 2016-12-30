Man held for sodomising minor

Mumbai: The Byculla police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly sodomising a four-year-old boy in his office. The accused has been charged with unnatural sex under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act .

Byculla police said the arrested accused has been identified as Anil Pashi, a Byculla resident who runs a courier service. “The victim is known to the accused as they stay in the same area, and he would frequently visit Pashi’s office. On Wednesday morning, the victim was playing near his house and visited Pashi in his office. When the boy entered, Pashi pulled down the shutter and sodomised him,” an officer said.

He added that Pashi later allowed the victim leave his office, whose parents noticed that he was visibly disturbed. The victim confided in his parents, who took him to a local hospital before approaching the police. The victim was later shifted to JJ Hospital, and Pashi was picked up from his office on Wednesday evening, after which he was placed under arrest. He has been charged with unnatural sex under the Indian Penal Code as well as with sexual assault against a minor under the PCSOA, said officers.

“We are now interrogating Pashi to find out whether he has similarly targetted other minors in the area before this. Inquiries are also underway in the locality to ascertain this,” the officer said.