Man fails to pay money, forced to have sex

The Rabale police have arrested two men on the charges of unnatural sex with another man at Airoli. The 32-year-old victim, a resident of Ghatkopar, was forced into the act after he failed to pay back their money.

The victim had registered a case with the Ghatkopar police. The case was transferred to the Rabale police following which Ramesh Dashrath Wagdhare (34) and Bhimashankar Arjun Takalkar (36) were arrested on Tuesday night. A search is on for the two other accused, Rajesh Chaurasia and Ram Nimbalkar.

“We are yet to meet the victim as he has been admitted to a hospital in Ghatkopar. As per the complaint, the victim was assaulted and tied up, and later forced to have unnatural sex. The amount of money involved can be confirmed only after we meet the victim,” said sub inspector Santosh Pimple of Rabale police station.

According to the police, the accused had given money to the victim as commission amount for helping them get a loan. Even after a few months, the accused had not got the loan following which they asked the victim to meet them at Airoli. The accused took him to Mamta hotel wherein they offered him alcohol after which they took him to the terrace of a power house building.

“The victim was assaulted after which he was tied up. They robbed him of Rs. 300 in his wallet, his watch, ATM card and Aadhaar card. Chaurasia forced himself on the victim while the other accused shot a video. The victim in his complaint has said that he was freed with a threat,” Mr. Pimple said.

The victim then went to Ghatkopar and registered a complaint against the four and got himself admitted to the hospital for the injuries. The accused have been arrested under Sections 377, 329, 323, 504, 506, 341 and 34 of the IPC.

The writer is a freelance journalist

