Mumbai

Man dies in queue to exchange notes

Deepakbhai Shah (51), a resident of Devchand Nagar, Bhayandar, died while standing before a bank to exchange the demonetised notes. For the last three days, Shah had been visiting Bassein Catholic Bank. On Wednesday, Shah had come to the bank at 7 a.m. At about 10 a.m., Shah developed pain in his chest. People standing in the queue quickly took him to the nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“Shah had died of a heart attack while standing in a line to change notes. As of now there is no case registered as there is no complaint,” said inspector Rajendra Kamble, Bhayandar police station.

The writer is a freelance journalist

