Man arrested for killing sister, injuring mother

The Cuffe Parade police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man, who allegedly killed his sister and injured his mother at their residence.

The accused has been identified as Shyam Naidu (30), a resident of Old Navy Nagar. Shyam used to stay in the Navy Quarters with his sister Rajashri and mother Indu. “Rajashri is married, but had come to stay with her mother and brother around four to five months ago, after relations soured between her and her husband. The family owns a house in Nallasopara, but stays in the quarters as Shyam’s mother works in a clerical position with the Indian Navy. Shyam and Rajashree used to have frequent fights over possession of the Nallasopara house,” said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I.

Indu, in her statement to the police, said a fight broke out between Shyam and Rajashree over the same issue at around 3:00 pm. Shyam, who is unemployed, was drunk.

Shyam allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed at Rajashri’s neck, severing her jugular vein. He also attacked Indu, as she would always side with Rajashri, and injured her on forehead. Indu raised an alarm, and both were taken to GT Hospital, where Rajashri was declared dead before admission, while Indu was treated and discharged.

The police launched a search and arrested him near his house late in the night. “We have charged Shyam with murder and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code,” Mr. Sharma said.