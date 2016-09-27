Malegaon blast: Col. Purohit’s bail plea rejected

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday rejected the bail plea filed by Col. Prasad Purohit in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case.

Special Judge S.D. Tekale said prima facie, there is evidence against the Col. “Considering all the facts and circumstances of the case, nature and gravity of the offence, and the restrictions imposed by the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, he was not entitled to be granted bail.” The supplementary charge sheet filed by the central agency in June had said that the Col. had floated Abhinav Bharat in 2006 in spite of being a serving commissioned officer of the armed forces. He along with other accused had collected funds for Abhinav Bharat, and spent them on procuring weapons and explosives for their unlawful activities. He is part of the criminal conspiracy.

His bail plea filed in June read, “The circumstances show Abhinav Bharat was to become a political party. The documents from the Army show that the higher authorities knew about the formation of Abhinav Bharat.”

On June 28, the court had rejected the bail plea of the main accused, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, and said, “There are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against her are, prima facie, true.”

On June 10, the Bombay High Court had disposed off Col’s bail and said that fresh material has come forward with the NIA filing the supplementary chargesheet and had asked the lower court to decide the matter in six weeks. Col Purohit has been in jail for over seven years and his bail pleas have been previously rejected by the HC and the trial court as RDX was procured from him.