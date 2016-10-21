Making history at MAMI

Amitabh Bachchan, the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Jio Mami 18th Mumbai Film Festival With Star, can still remember the box right at the back of the Royal Opera House from where he saw a film when he first visited Mumbai in the 1950s. Lyricist Kausar Munir, part of the festival’s jury on film writing, recounted joining the college “round the corner” in 1993, just when the Opera House shut down. She wondered if she’d ever take a peep inside. Twenty-three years later and after eight years of painstaking restoration work under Abha Narin Lambah, Munir could actually do more than peek inside. The spectacular, iconic building was opened to scrutiny alongside the city’s biggest film festival at the ceremony on Thursday night.

In the audience, Joy Bimal Roy remembered attending the premiere of his father Bimal Roy’s Bandini at the Opera House. That was when the building wasn’t air-conditioned. Yuvraj Himanshu Singh of the Gondol family, which took over the 104-year-old building in 1951, also spoke on the occasion. It was befitting the times then that co-chair of the festival, Nita Ambani, announced an award for digital narrative content in the heritage building. The award shall be given from next year.

The jury members for various categories of awards were introduced to the audience. The resonant speaker was actor Rahul Bose, who heads the Oxfam Award jury for four films on gender issues. He invoked women in the marginalised groups: Dalits, Muslims, Adivasis, the famine-struck. Bose spoke specifically about the plight of women in crisis situations, and hoped the films chosen would hold a mirror to our cinema.

Leena Yadav, who heads the jury for best Indian woman filmmaker, pointed out that she hates being called a woman filmmaker and that privilege is not needed any more.

The International Excellence in Cinema Award was presented to Jia Zhangke by Aamir Khan, and Sai Paranjape was given the Indian excellence in cinema award by Jaya Bachchan.

The high point of the evening was a performance of the song ‘ Sur Niragas Ho ’ from Katyar Kaljat Ghusli by Shankar Mahadevan, with which he hoped that “innocent and honest notes” would keep playing and reverberating in the Opera House.