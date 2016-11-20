Make your stand clear on child adoption: HC to State

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to clarify whether it would adopt the model rules framed by the Centre on child adoption or it intends to bring about modifications after discussing the rules with the authorities concerned.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak said the Centre had already come out with the model rules, in terms of the directions issued by the Bombay High Court earlier, and had published those in Gazette dated September 21, 2016.

“We direct the State to place on record its stand next week. Stand over [adjourned] to November 24,” the judges said.

The Centre had told the High Court in May that it will frame model rules for the States to follow within two months, before the Central Adoption Resources Authority (CARA) brings out new guidelines for adoption. It also said that meanwhile, 2015 guidelines issued by the CARA will continue.

The CARA had earlier come out with the guidelines after being directed by the Supreme Court in a similar case. — PTI