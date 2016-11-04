Maharashtra ‘nutrition policy’ awaits Health Ministry inputs

The Maharashtra government’s ‘nutrition policy’ to make the State ‘malnutrition free’ is yet to be finalised as the Health Department is far from formulating its suggestions and additions in the policy.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday said policy inputs from her department are ready and have received the nod from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ms. Munde said, “But this is not only related to my department, Health and Tribal departments are equally important to formulate the policy. At present, the policy is pending with the Health Ministry for their additions and suggestions.”

On October 12, following the deaths of children in the tribal-dominated Palghar district owing to malnutrition, the Chief Minister had come down heavily on Ministers of various government departments.

He asked them to address the issue of malnutrition in Maharashtra on a war footing and sought a seamless collaboration of government departments to formulate a ‘nutrition policy’. He then set a 15-day deadline for departments, including health, women and child welfare and tribal welfare, to cut red tape, collaborate, and come out with a policy to tackle the problem.

The meeting was attended by Tribal Welfare Minister Vishnu Savra, Health Minister Deepak Sawant, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Girish Bapat and Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare Vidya Thakur. Officials of districts with a sizable tribal population, including Palghar, Thane, Nashik, Dhule, Yavatmal, Amravati, Gadchiroli, attended the meeting via videoconferencing. A month on, there is little or no progress on the matter.

The policy is pending with the Health Ministry, but Minister Deepak Sawant despite repeated attempts, was unavailable for comment.

At last month’s meeting, the Mr. Fadnavis had expressed displeasure at the number of posts lying vacant in the departments of Health and Women and Child Welfare. He said 150 candidates were available through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission and they should be immediately deputed to tribal districts. Mr. Fadnavis said, “There are many schemes that look good on paper, but an effort should be made to implement them.”

He also referred to anganwadi workers who have remained unpaid for months and set a three-day deadline for their complaints to be addressed. He also said there should be no delay in the disbursement of wages under MGNREGA.

He announced measures to check malnutrition, including setting up of rural child development centres and regular checks of pregnant women and ensuring they get nutritious food.