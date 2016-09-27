MTDC to launch Navrati Darshan tours

This Navratri, devotees can take a spin around five of Mumbai’s best–known temples, with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), in a new initiative, launching Navratri Darshan tours. The tours will visit Mumbadevi temple in Kalbadevi, Mahalakshmi temple, Dagdi Chawl in Byculla, Murubaidevi temple in Matunga, and Shitladevi temple in Mahim. Commencing from the Bhatia Baug BEST bus depot near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the air–conditioned buses will take batches of 40 tourists each.

The tours will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between October 3 and 5, and will cost Rs. 1,850 — inclusive of breakfast and lunch, a press release issued by the MTDC stated.

Swati Kale, General Manager, MTDC , said , “ This initiative will not only boost tourism in the state but will also give tourists an opportunity to visit these temples in a hassle–free manner and will showcase the state’s rich diversity and culture.”