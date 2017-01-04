MSRDC invites RFQ for Nagpur-Mumbai e-way

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Tuesday invited Request for Qualification (RFQ) from global construction majors for the Rs 46,000-crore Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway project, also known as the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor.

New towns as agro prosperity hubs would come up along this corridor. The project is likely to be completed by 2019, MSRDC said in a statement . “Out of the total project cost, the cost of civil work for which the tenders are invited is estimated at Rs. 27,650-crore. This includes the cost for node development which is estimated at Rs. 2,400 crore and Rs. 500 crore towards utility shifting. The land cost is estimated at Rs 13000 crore.”

“We are confident of getting consents from farmers for the project soon after the completion of the Joint Measurement Survey. We would like to see the participation of quality players from the construction sector from across the globe,” Kiran Kurundkar, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC said.

A land-pooling method has been adopted for this project. Farmers whose land would be acquired will get developed land in the new towns. Besides they will be given annuity for their loss of agriculture produce.

The MSC Corridor is a 706-kilometre super communication expressway between Nagpur and Mumbai, connecting 10 key districts, 27 talukas and 385 villages of Maharashtra to form the East–West Axis for the entire state.

It will reduce travel time along this axis by half, bringing it down to eight hours. Out of the state’s 34 rural districts, 24 will get connected to the MSC enabling faster economic development in the entire region.

The Samruddhi Corridor will be integrated with the Golden Quadrilateral and the Western corridor to ensure seamless connectivity across the state, MDRDC said.