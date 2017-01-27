MNS sees window of opportunity in Sena-BJP split

Seeing an opportunity after the announcement of the break-up of the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral alliance, the leaders of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) wasted no time in hinting that the party could fill in the blank space by taking BJP’s place.

Former MNS MLA Bala Nandgaokar while speaking to reporters said both the brothers should come together for the benefit of Maharashtra. Without naming anyone, the party’s group leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Sandip Deshpande, said in politics “an enemy of the enemy is our friend.”

MNS sources said the party, which has been on the back foot since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls has now seen a window of opportunity. “We are likely to contest over 150 of the 227 seats. We had extended our hand during the 2014 Assembly polls, which was rejected by the Sena. Statements from our leaders is a clear example that we are extending our hand yet again and now it is up to the Sena to decide,” said a senior party leader.

According to party leaders, tacit understanding between both the parties will not work. “Both brothers should at least be seen on one platform or speak one language. If this happens, it will create wonders,” said the leader.

However, flip-flops by MNS chief Raj Thackeray are not helping the cause. Two weeks ago, Mr. Thackeray said he would give the alliance a chance if a proposal came his way. The next day, the MNS chief denied making the statement.

The Sena, however, is wary of such alliances. “We have clarified that we will not seek an alliance. This is between the two brothers. We would not like to comment on it. Wait for Uddhavji to speak on this issue,” said a Sena leader.