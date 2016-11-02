MMRDA will study Kalyan MP’s suggestions on metro expansion

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will study the suggestions made by Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde to extend the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro corridor to far-eastern suburbs like Dombivli, Badlapur and Ambernath, and link it with the Navi Mumbai lines.

Mr. Shinde made a presentation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and MMRDA officials led by Additional Commissioner Pravin Darade, last week, making a case for an additional 91-km network.

“The middle class population in central Mumbai started moving towards Dombivli, Badlapur, Ambernath and Diva where they could afford budget homes as the real estate in Mumbai and Thane has become too expensive. In the last decade, this region has witnessed 51 per cent growth in population, whereas Mumbai population has gone up by just three per cent,” Mr. Shinde told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“Already, we are seeing a boom in residential complexes in this region, and heavy traffic snarls. So I suggested metro connectivity between Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and this region. It is imperative that we plan these now while the metro is expanding. The Chief Minister was very supportive, and has asked the MMRDA to study the suggestions and prepare a feasibility report,” he said.

Mr. Shinde has suggested that the Wadala-Kasarvadavli corridor be extended via Ghodbunder road to connect it with the Dahisar East-Andheri East line. He has suggested a separate circular metro line within Thane city and its integration with the existing Mumbai metro routes.

He has also suggested two extensions to the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan corridor from Kalyan to Shil Phata, and connection between Shil and Taloja where it could connect with the termination points of the Navi Mumbai corridor proposed by the CIDCO. “The Kalyan-Shil Phata could be a 15.60-km route with 13 stations, which can cover Kalyan East, Dombivli, Ambernath and Diva. The Shil Phata-Taloja corridor could be 8.6 km with seven stations. The CIDCO-Digha-Kharegaon and CIDCO-Mahape-Shil lines of 10.9 km could bring these areas within the network. All these could be elevated corridors, and there is no question of land acquisition as these are part of the Development Plan,” Mr. Shinde said.