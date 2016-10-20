MMRDA approves two Metro corridors

With an eye on the civic elections in Mumbai in February, the Mumbai Metro Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday approved two more Metro corridors, moving towards completion of a criss-cross network of seven Metro lines to enhance connectivity in the city.

The MMRDA, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, granted approval to the Metro-V corridor that will connect Thane to Bhiwandi and Kalyan in the eastern suburbs. Similarly, the Metro-VI corridor which will connect Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri in the western suburbs to Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg in the eastern suburbs. The Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan line will connect with the Metro IV line from Wadala to Kasarwadavli in Thane.

The 24-km-long Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro-V corridor will have 17 stations and will cost Rs. 8,416 crore. The stations include Kapurbawdi in Thane (West), Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjur Phata, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi, Gopal Nagar, Temghar, Rajnouli Village, Govegaon MIDC, Kongaon, Durgadi Fort, Sahajanand Chowk, Kalyan railway station and Kalyan APMC.

The 14.5-km long Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg Metro-VI corridor will have 13 stations and cost Rs. 6,672 crore. The stations include Lokhandwala Complex, Adarsh Nagar, Momin Nagar, JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Mahakali Caves, SEEPZ Village, Saki Vihar Road, Ram Baug, Powai Lake, IIT Powai, Kanjurmarg (W), Vikhroli-Eastern Express Highway.

“Both projects shall be placed before the State Cabinet for approval,” said MMRDA Joint Commissioner and spokesperson Dilip Kawathkar.

With the two Metro corridors being announced on Wednesday, the Fadnavis-led government has so far announced six Metro corridors in the first two years of its tenure, with preliminary work commencing on the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-III, Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East) corridors.

“It took eight years for previous Govt to approve 10 km of metro network but now, with this, we have approved 13 times more network in just 2years,” tweeted Mr. Fadnavis. The Versova-Ghatkopar Metro-I, built and operated by Reliance Infrastructure, is the only functional Metro network.

Besides the metro projects, the MMRDA also cleared a proposal to set up 500 Wi-Fi hotspots across Mumbai at a cost of Rs. 194 crore. The Maharashtra Information and Technology Corporation (MITC) under the aegis of the Directorate of Information and Technology will identify these hotspots in the first phase. This is part of the plan to set up 1,200 Wi-Fi hotspots in Mumbai.

The meeting also approved the widening of the Rail Over Bridge connecting Thane (East) to Thane (West) at Kopri at a cost of Rs. 259 crore. The existing 2+2-lane bridge will give way to a new 4+4-lane bridge with service roads to reduce traffic congestion. Approval was also given for water supply schemes worth Rs. 1,978 crore for Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar.

Mr. Fadnavis also launched a new logo for the Mumbai Metro corridors. “The Metro logo is in two colours: turquoise blue and dark blue. The turquoise blue, according to colour psychology, has a refreshing and calming effect, affords a sense of relaxation and represents efficiency and innovation. The dark blue spells responsibility, honesty and strong moral principles. These two clearly describe our commitment while we present various Mumbai Metro Corridors to the city and its metropolitan region,” said Mr. Fadnavis.