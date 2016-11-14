MHADA redevelopment: FSI to be proportionate to tenements, says govt.

There’s good news in the offing for nearly two lakh people living in the suburbs’ 104 colonies belonging to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), with the State government taking the decision to extend floor space index (FSI) in proportion with the number of tenements in a layout.

Earlier, the redevelopment of the crumbling colonies was being carried out on the basis of the two standard permissible FSI of 2.5 and 3. Of the total, roughly 56 old and dilapidated MHADA layouts are awaiting redevelopment under section 33 (5) of the Development Control Rules (DCR). However, disputes between MHADA and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over developing and paying for reserved amenities such as sewer and water lines, internal roads and grounds has been impeding their redevelopment. Also, the earlier rules for FSI were adding pressure on the existing infrastructure and leading to disagreements between the two agencies, officials said.

The new guidelines, duly approved, will first be implemented at six short-listed layouts. For redeveloping buildings in an existing housing society, the FSI permitted will be the land potential (which is the permissible 2.5 or 3 FSI) and the pro-rata FSI per tenement multiplied by the number of tenements on the plot, officials said. “In all redevelopment proposals under 33(5) DCR-1991, the FSI shall be controlled with the new formula and the same will be treated as a policy. The new pro-rata division will give some rationality to the redevelopment,” a senior MHADA official said.

Over the years, BMC and MHADA have failed to see eye-to-eye on issues of reserved amenities and control of FSI. In 2008, they agreed to share the cost of the developing amenities. The same year, the State government passed a proposal to grant FSI of 2.5 to all MHADA colonies to encourage developers to take up their redevelopment.

However, this additional FSI only added to the burden on the crumbling infrastructure, and officials said until last year, only 14 layouts were redeveloped. However, MHADA is yet to compile a list of tenements in the layouts, a civic official said. “We have decided to process the new proposal as per the pro-rata FSI only after receiving the list of number of tenements from MHADA,” he added.

The six layouts are located at Kurla, Versova and Ghatkopar, with a total area of about 1,000 sq. mt. Officials said the new policy will also ensure that the density of population, and not only tenements, is taken into account while making plans for roads. Efforts will be made under the policy to widen the existing layout roads to a minimum width of 12 metres, officials said.

