Low notes for film trade

Late Tuesday evening, the Indian government announced the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes with effect from the midnight of November 8.

With people struggling to meet their daily needs, cinema and entertainment were bound to take a huge blow. “As far new releases are concerned, there is going to be a major problem,” says Amod Mehra, film trade analyst. “Cinema is a last priority and till the situation does not improve, which will take a week or two, the box office will be drastically affected.” Mehra says that post demonetisation, collections haven’t touched even five or 10 per cent of the expected earnings.

Things don’t seem as dire to Shailesh Kapoor, founder of Ormax Media, a firm specialising in trade insights. He’s hopeful of the situation improving in the next couple of weeks, by which time we witness the release of Force 2 (November 18) and Dear Zindagi (November 25).

Big-budget Rock On 2 , backed by Excel Entertainment, hits the theatres today. How will the demonetisation of big currency notes affect the film? “If it was a big action or single-screen film, the impact would be more,” says Kapoor. “ Rock On 2 , is slightly more urban and attracts a multiplex crowd. It’s difficult to quantify, but I wouldn’t imagine it to be less that 15 to 20 per cent [of a drop in box office sales].”

Amul Mohan agrees, “Film buffs will still come and watch.” He cites the example of how the recently released Dr Strange managed to pack a theatre despite the currency problem. “I am estimating that [ Rock On 2 ] will open in the range of Rs. 5 to 6 crore,” says Mohan. “If the number drastically drops to Rs. 2 or Rs. 2.5 crore, that’s going to be crazy. A drop like that will be shocking for a film of this magnitude.”

The team behind the Hindi musical drama is doing everything they can to ensure ticket sales. Arjun Rampal, who stars in the film, tweeted yesterday that tickets bought online using the PVR app would not be subjected to a convenience fee. We’ll have to wait and watch if this move works.

The scene down south

In contrast, walk-in crowds make up for 80 to 90 per cent of the footfall insouth India, especially in theatres away from urban areas. This is perhaps the same for any non-urban area in the country. “Seven of the last Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu are from the cinema industry,” says Sreedhar Pillai, a box office tracker of South Indian films.

He says that films are intrinsic to the lives of people. “But people don’t want to see films [right now],” he says. “For them getting food is the priority.” Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada directed by Gautham Menon, a highly anticipated Tamil film also releases today.

However, Pillai reiterates the rural-urban phenomenon, “In Chennai there’s heavy advance booking but outside no one is in the mood to book tickets.” Similarly, the release of Kadavul Irukan Kumaru, a film starring G.V. Prakash Kumar has been postponed to November 17 owing to the cancellation of several shows.

Single screens to suffer

As of now, one thing is settled, the currency demonetisation affects single screens significantly more than multiplexes in urban areas. That there will be a drop in box office earnings is a given. We will just have to wait and watch to see how much.