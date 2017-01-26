Mumbai

Lost in crowd, minor reunited with family within four hours

Mumbai: A three-year-old speech-impaired boy, who got lost in the crowd near his sister’s school on Wednesday afternoon, was reunited with his family within four hours of him being found by the police. Two lady constables reached his house even as his mother was trying to find his picture so that she could file a missing person’s complaint.

The boy, Avesh Qazi, was found wandering at the autorickshaw stand near Trombay police station at around 12:30 p.m. Some passers-by took him to the police station.

“We first took a picture and circulated it on WhatsApp groups. However, we did not get any results,” said Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VI.

While sub-inspector Amol Kesarkar coordinated with the police control room, constables Mayuri Khilari and Minal Patil set out with Avesh, taking him to various locations near the spot where he was found.

As soon as they reached D Sector of Cheetah Camp, the boy started signalling that the area was familiar to him. The two women cops finally found his house.

“His mother, Shabnam Qazi, was going through the house to find a photograph at the time. The mother and son got separated in the crowd when they had gone to drop his elder sister to school,” said Mr. Umap.

