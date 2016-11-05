Lokayukta to inspect Byculla Zoo

The Lokayukta will visit Byculla Zoo to inspect it and also check on the condition of the seven Humboldt penguins before November 15, the date it has set for the next hearing on the matter of a penguin’s death at the zoo last month.

On Friday, the matter of the penguin’s death came up before the Lokayukta after Leader of Opposition in the BMC Pravin Chheda wrote to it seeking a detailed report on the procurement of the penguins and the enclosure constructed for them.

Mr. Chheda said the Lokayukta heard the BMC on Friday and said he has written again to the civic body demanding that a bulletin on the health of the seven remaining penguins be made available to the standing committee every eight days. The bulletin should include their medical and blood reports and details of their overall health status, he said. Mr. Chheda said the Lokayukta made a note of the construction company that had allegedly cheated the civic body while constructing the special enclosure for the penguins.

Zoo director Dr. Sanjay Tripathi said he has submitted his response to the questions raised.

While the civic body has been much criticised, all political parties are to blame, said activists. Animal rights activist Sunish Subramaniam Kunju, founder-secretary of Plants and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), said they had opposed bringing the birds to Mumbai, but no politician had protested then and the proposal was passed unanimously.

Zoo officials have come under attack following the penguin’s death. M. Ravikumar, secretary, Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), wrote to Dr. Tripathi on October 25 asking for a detailed report on the penguin’s death. The letter also urged that necessary action be taken to safeguard the other penguins.

Humane Society International has also written to the Central Zoo Authority and AWBI on October 27, expressing concern over the penguin’s death due to a bacterial infection, which indicated poor upkeep at the zoo.

