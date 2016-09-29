Legal aid clinic for trafficking victims at Thane

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Thane, on Wednesday opened a legal aid clinic to offer assistance to the victims of trafficking. The clinic will help them in their court cases, get them police support when required, and guide them to avail of benefits under various schemes introduced by the Centre and the State. The clinic is in pursuance of a notification issued by the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority to all the DLSAs.

Justice Prasad Rao Khair, secretary of the DLSA, Thane, inaugurated the clinic on the premises of the NGO, Madat, which helps women and senior citizens solve their disputes. The clinic has been set up by the DLSA in partnership with International Justice Mission (IJM). Lawyers working at the clinic will spread awareness of legal services available to such victims.

“Such clinics go a long way in not only helping victims to be represented legally, but also getting them rehabilitated. The idea is to bring all the victims into the mainstream and assist them in every way possible,” Justice Khair told The Hindu .

Senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar of Thane Anti-Human Trafficking Cell said, “This is a great initiative for victims who do not have easy access to legal procedures. The NGO approaches us when they need help to trace the accused and we approach them when the victims need legal representation.”

The journey to establish the legal aid clinic began in 2004 when the National Legal Services Authority submitted a report to the Supreme Court, based on which, the Victims of Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Scheme, 2015, was implemented.

Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, makes victims of human trafficking eligible to legal services. The legal services authorities after examining the eligibility criteria of an applicant and the existence of a prima facie case in his/her favour, provide counselling at State expense, pay the required court fee, and bear all the incidental expenses.

Sanjay Macwan, IJM’s regional director for north India, said, “ Through the clinic, lawyers, social workers and counsellors will provide assistance to the victims.”